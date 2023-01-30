Brighton transfer news: The Albion deals which could still be done before the deadline

Brighton are once again expected to be busy on transfer deadline day this week, with a number of players reported to be leaving or joining the club.

Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said on Friday he did not expect any more business to be completed before the window shut at 11pm on Tuesday, January 31.

De Zerbi said: “I don’t expect anything. I am used to speaking about the transfer market, if we stay how we are, I am happy. I haven’t had any other news about the transfer market.”

Despite this claim, the high-flying Seagulls have been the centre of a number of major transfer stories this month, most recently rejecting two bids from Arsenal for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Albion are determined to keep their 21-year-old, having already sold Leandro Trossard to the league leaders for £22m plus add-ons earlier in the window.

A number of De Zerbi’s fringe squad players have also attracted interest from clubs for short-term loan deals, while World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has seen growing interest in his services following his triumphant performance in Qatar before Christmas.

While any incomings to the Amex Stadium are unlikely before Tuesday, you can never say never in football and Brighton have been reportedly interest in signing several players to bolster their squad as they attempt to qualify for Europe.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Most recently, the club were linked with Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, who worked with De Zerbi whilst he was manager of the Ukrainian giants from May 2021 until July 2022.

Brighton have also completed the signing of Sweden midfield talent Yasin Ayari.

The Seagulls have been tracking the 19-year-old talent throughout the January transfer window and have now made their decisive move, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It is unlikely that this will be the last time we hear Brighton’s name by mentioned in transfer stories in the next 24 hours.

Here are eight deals which could be completed by the club before 11pm tomorrow night (January 31).

1 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans after the team's victory during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said on Friday he did not expect any more business to be completed before the window shut at 11pm on Tuesday, January 31. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2 . IN - Timothy Weah The son of former Ballon d'Or and current President of Liberia George Weah is on the radar of several English clubs - including Brighton. Weah, 22, predominately plays on the right-wing and has two years left on his current Lille contract. The American would likely cost at least £13m, but head coach Paulo Fonseca is unlikely to be willing to let the player go in this window. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Photo: Elsa Photo Sales

3 . IN - Mykola Matviyenko Brighton were reported to have stepped up their interest in signing Matviyenko last week, as the 26-year-old was De Zerbi's top transfer target. The player is said to be interested in the move, but De Zerbi downplayed the link, saying: "If any player leaves, for sure I expect some players to come in. But if we stay like we are, I will be happy." The move will depend on whether Brighon are willing to pay the defenders £20m price tag. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images) Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz Photo Sales

4 . IN - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain The most unlikely transfer to take place in the next 24 hours would the signing of Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain. According to TalkSport, Albion are looking to secure a bargain deal to sign the former England international, who has six months left on his contract at Anfield. The 29-year-old has spent just 449 minutes on the pitch this season and the Seagulls are looking at revitalising the player's career by signing him on a free. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales