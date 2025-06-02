Latest Brighton transfer rumours as Arsenal and Everton eye key Seagulls duo

Joao Pedro.

The latest transfer headlines surrounding the futures of key Brighton men.

The transfer window is officially underway and it’s expected to be another busy summer at the AMEX Stadium.

The young 19-year-old talent, who scored the Black Cats’ winner in the play-off final against Sheffield United, had already agreed a switch to the Seagulls late last season.

The winger has penned a four-year deal on the south coast and joins off the back of 24 Championship appearances last term.

Although further signings are expected, there has been plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds over some of Fabian Hurzeler’s key men.

We’ve taken a look at the latest rumours over the past 48 hours.

Premier League rivals keen on Pedro

Arsenal are one of a number of Premier League clubs on the trail of Joao Pedro.

The Sun have reported the Gunners have been joined in the race by Newcastle United, Liverpool and Aston Villa in the hunt for the 23-year-old this summer.

The article suggests the Seagulls are willing to cash in on the striker during the transfer window after an impressive top-flight campaign.

After scoring 10 goals in 27 league appearances, it has been claimed Albion have put a £70m price-tag on Pedro amid heavy interest from their rivals.

It comes after it had been claimed by The Athletic that the Brazilian had been left out of Brighton’s triumphs against Liverpool and Spurs after a training-ground altercation with Jan Paul van Hecke.

When asked to explain the frontman’s absence, Hurzeler told Sussex World at the time: “Joao had private reasons why he wasn't available today, so let's see how this continues.”

Pedro arrived at the AMEX Stadium in June 2023 from Watford for £35m and has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances in all competitions.

Everton eyeing O’Riley

Matt O'Riley. | Getty Images

Everton are reportedly eyeing a move for Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports.

Just nine months into his five-year Brighton deal, it has been claimed the midfielder could be of interest with Premier League rivals this summer.

The Merseyside outfit are the latest side to have been credited with interest in the Danish international after unnamed English, German and Italian clubs have all been recently linked.

Celtic have continuously tipped with a move for O’Riley, who departed the Scottish champions last summer.

The Fulham youngster completed a £25m switch to the south coast last August but made 23 appearances in his maiden campaign after being sidelined early on in the campaign after suffering a leg break on his debut.

The report has claimed there is uncertainty over his future with Brighton, but there is belief he can still play an important role next term.