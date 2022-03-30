Brighton trio get minutes in dramatic Ecuador v Argentina draw

La Tri and la Albiceleste had already booked their spot to Qatar, but both managers named strong sides for this match.

Julián Álvarez, who signed a five-and-a-half year contract at Manchester City in January, put Argentina in front on 24 minutes.

La Albiceleste looked certain to end South American qualifying with a win but Ecuador, who have qualified for their first FIFA World Cup since 2014, pegged the visitors back at the death.

In the 93rd minute, a header struck Argentina defender Lucas Martínez Quarta on the arm and VAR awarded a penalty.

Enner Valencia saw his penalty saved by Gerónimo Rulli but the former West Ham United and Everton striker tucked home the rebound.

Caicedo, who has yet to make a first team appearance for the Seagulls, played the full 90 minutes for Ecuador, while Sarmiento replaced Carlos Gruezo with 17 minutes of the qualifier remaining.

Mac Allister was withdrawn by Argentina on 58 minutes. He made way for Exequiel Palacios.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in action for Argentina against Ecuador in last [Tuesday] night's FIFA World Cup qualifier. Pictures by Jose Jacome - Pool/Getty Images

Albion's Ecuadorean midfielder Moisés Caicedo looks to create some space for himself