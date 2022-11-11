Brighton v Aston Villa team news: No injury concerns for Roberto De Zerbi ahead of final game before the World Cup

Albion welcome Aston Villa to the Amex Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick off), seven days prior to the opening game in Qatar, beginning a six-week break from domestic football for Premier League clubs for the first time ever.

Despite still missing Jakob Moder, who has been out of action since April with an ACL injury, Roberto De Zerbi will have a full squad of players to choose from for Sunday’s game, as he looks to build on his sides recent good form.

Following back-to-back league victories against Wolves and Chelsea, Brighton made it three wins on the bounce when they beat Arsenal 3-1 on Tuesday (November 8) to progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Albion have scored 10 goals in these three games and manager De Zerbi said his side was currently in a ‘good moment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion have scored 10 goals in these three games and manager De Zerbi said his side was currently in a ‘good moment’, having not won any of the Italian’s first five games in charge.

The 43-year-old said: "We are focused on Villa and preparing the best way. It will be difficult but we are good enough to win.

"Villa are a good team and I watched them against United, but we are in a good moment and I believe in my players."

Visitors Villa have recently appointed former Arsenal manager Unai Emery as head coach of the club, with the four-time Europa League winner named as the successor to Steven Gerrard, who was sacked from the role in October after 11 months in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors Villa have recently appointed former Arsenal manager Unai Emery as head coach of the club

So far, Emery has overseen a pulsating 3-1 win against Manchester United in his first game in charge last Sunday (November 6), before losing 4-2 to the same opponent four days later in the EFL Cup.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Villa boss will welcome back summer signings Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek into his squad this weekend, having both recovered from injuries.