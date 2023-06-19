Brighton are said to be interested in acquiring Chelsea striker Armando Broja in return for seeing midfielder Moises Caicedo join the Blues this summer.

Chelsea are favourites to sign the Albion talisman in this transfer window and will have to pay a minimum of £100m.

According to The Athletic, contact has been made between the two clubs at executive level, but no figures have yet been discussed.

The Seagulls may also accept a slightly lower fee from the West London side, in exchange for a player coming the other way. Conor Gallagher was rumoured to be a player Roberto De Zerbi was interested in working with, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano dismissed these claims over the weekend (June 17 and 18).

Broja is another Chelsea player Brighton have been linked with as part of the Caicedo deal, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to trim down his over-bloated 38-man first-team squad.

However, according to Romano, the Albanian striker has not been discussed in the talks for Caicedo at this stage. It is understood that Pochettino wants to work with Borja in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

The 21-year-old has been a part of the Chelsea set-up since 2009 and made his first-team debut in March 2020, coming on as a late substitute in a 4-0 win at home to Everton.

Broja then spent the next two campaigns out on loan, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances for Vitesse, before netting 9 times in 38 games for Southampton in the 2021/2022 term.

On his return to the capital this season, the Cobham graduate scored his first Chelsea goal in a 3-0 win against Wolves, before being ruled out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a knee injury in a friendly game against Aston Villa during the international break for the 2022 World Cup.

Broja has now recovered from this setback and will likely want to stay at his boyhood club and fight for a first-team place.