Levi Colwill to Brighton: What we know, Chelsea's stance and latest Albion offer

Brighton are still hoping to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill on a permanent deal this summer, despite seeing an initial £30m bid rejected.

Colwill spent last season on-loan at the Seagulls, making 22 appearances as the Sussex side achieved their highest-ever top flight finish to qualify for next season’s Europa League for the first time ever.

The Albion are now keen to sign the England under-21 international permanently, but have been met with a firm stance from the Blues that the defender is not for sale.

Brighton saw their first £30m bid rejected for Colwill, but are reportedly prepared to send a fresh £40m proposal this week.

Colwill is currently training with the England under 21s ahead of their Euro 2023 campaign in Romania and Georgia

Despite the rising offer price, Chelsea’s position remains clear. New manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Colwill and offer him a new deal, as the Cobham graduate’s current contract expires in June 2025.

Colwill has been a part of the Chelsea set-up since 2011, but is yet to make a first-team appearance, having spent the prior season on-loan at Huddersfield Town before joining Brighton.

Whilst the Chelsea hierarchy is said to be keen on keeping Colwill, they are fearful of his contract running out in two years time. If the left-footed centre back refuses to sign a new one, the Blues may be forced to cash in this summer.

The West London outfit already have Benoît Badiashile and Kalidou Koulibaly who can play in the left-sided centre-back position, both of whom were signed last season in owner Todd Boehly’s £550m spending spree.

This leaves question marks as to how Chelsea can guarantee Colwill regular game time, whilst also not having the pull factor of European football next season.

But the Blues are hoping to offload Koulibaly, after the defender agreed terms with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, facilitating a pathway for Colwill into the first-team.

When asked about his time at Brighton, Colwill said: “It’s been amazing — every part, on the pitch, off the pitch. I’ve learnt so many things. I’ve grown, not just only as a player, but as a man too, and I think it’s due to the manager and the players. I’ve just loved every minute of it.”

