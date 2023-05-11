Brighton youngsters picked for England under-20 World Cup in Argentina

A Brighton & Hove Albion duo have been called up to England’s under-20 World Cup squad, which starts in Argentina next week.

James Beadle and Imari Samuels (pictured) will link up with Ian Foster’s men ahead of their opening match against Tunisia on Monday, May 22.

Neither player has represented the Three Lions at under-20 level, with Beadle winning three caps for the under-19s and Samuels making an appearance at each level from under-15s to under-17s.

Goalkeeper Beadle spent the second half of this season out on loan at Crewe in League Two. The eighteen-year-old made nine starts for the Railwaymen, as they finished 13th following a 2-2 with Newport County on the final day of the season.

Samuels joined Brighton’s U21 from Reading last summer. The 20-year-old full-back has impressed for the Seagulls his first PL2 campaign, scoring one goal and assisting five in 19 appearances.

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is the most well-known player in the squad. The midfielder was signed by Chelsea from Aston Villa for £20m last summer, but has failed to make many appearances for the West London outfit this season.

England will also face Uruguay and Iraq in Group E, as they look to reclaim the world title they won in 2017, having failed to qualify for the 2019 tournament.

