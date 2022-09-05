Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder sealed victory for the Seagulls in injury time with a stunning curling free kick from 25 yards out, helping Brighton to their fourth win of the season and lifting Albion into the Champions League places.

Mac Alister said: “It was really nice, we have been working on free kicks with the staff. To improve where we hit the ball and on different things.

"I'm really happy that worked paid off today. If you take chances you can convert them into goals. At the moment we are doing that and hopefully we can carry that on for a long time."

The Argentinean also scored another goal-of-the-season contender in the same game, catching the ball sweetly from 30 yards out on the half volley into the top corner.

However, the goal was chalked off controversially by VAR, after Enock Mwepu was deemed to have interfered with play, in an offside position, in the build up to the goal, when he failed to connect with an attempted overhead kick.

Graham Potter said: “It's disappointing for Alexis, I don’t think he will strike a ball better than that, and for the supporters as well because it's a nice moment.

“That's the downside of VAR because it takes away the joy of scoring. You always have to check it and when you do check it, it was the correct decision.