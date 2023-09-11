Seven Brighton players are currently out on international duty this week and there have been contrasting results from each of them over the weekend.

Pascal Gross had a memorable moment when he won his first international cap for Germany against Japan, but was overshadowed by the poor performance Hansi Flick’s side gave in Wolfsburg on Friday night (September 8).

Gross came on in the 64th minute as the Germans were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Japan, their third defeat in four games, leading to Flick losing his job post-match.

Gross came on in the 64th minute as the Germans were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Japan (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Gross’s Brighton team-mate Mitoma was involved from the opposite side on that night in Wolfsburg, providing a constant thorn in the side of the German defence as the Samurai Blue picked up their second successive victory over Germany, following the famous 2-1 win at the 2022 World Cup.

Gross will hope to win his second cap in Germany’s friendly against France on Tuesday, while Japan face Turkey.

Pervis Estupinan won his 35th international cap for Ecuador as they opened their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Argentina. The South American outfit will hope to pick up their first win when they face Uruguay at home tomorrow.

Simon Adingra helped the Ivory Coast secure their qualification for the 2024 African Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Lesotho at the Stade Laurent Pokou stadium.

The win means Adingra could miss up to four weeks of the season representing the Elephants at the tournament in January.

Billy Gilmour put in another classy display as Scotland continued to strengthen their grip on Euro 2024 qualification. Steve Clarke’s men comfortably brushed aside Cyprus 3-0 on Friday night, maintaining their 100% start leaving them nine points clear of Spain at the top of Group A.

The Scots face the Auld Enemy England on Tuesday at Hampden Park, where Lewis Dunk will be hoping to win his second ever cap for the Three Lions.

The Brighton skipper did not feature in England’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Saturday (September 9).

Bart Verbruggen was on the bench for the Netherlands 2-1 victory over Ireland and hope to make an appearance against France on Wednesday.