Here is the business Brighton need to do on deadline day before the transfer window closes at 11pm
Brighton are hoping to add at least one more player to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window tonight.
Albion have already had a busy summer of incomings and outgoings and manager Graham Potter has suggested that the club are not finished yet.
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is the player most likely to join the Seagulls before the window shuts – with the two clubs looking to negotiate a permanent move to the South Coast for the Scottish midfielder.
Gilmour, 21, has been told he isn’t apart of head coach Thomas Tuchel’s plans and could join former Blue Tariq Lamptey at the Amex Stadium next season.
Brighton’s main focus of deadline day looks to be the Gillmour deal – but the club are also looking at the possibility of bringing in another striker following the departure of Neal Maupay.
The French striker joined Everton on Friday, in a deal reported to be worth £15 million, having been Albion’s top scorer for each of the last three seasons.
Potter currently has – Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso and youngster Evan Ferguson as his main striking options – and chose to start without a striker in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Fulham.
Albion had previously made an enquiry about Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame, who is also wanted by German side Augsburg.
The 24-year-old spent last season out on loan at Anderlecht and scored 13 goals in all competitions, as well as contributing 10 assists.
In general though, Potter is not expecting a hectic deadline day.
Speaking after Tuesday’s defeat, he said: “We are quite calm. I think everyone is doing the same thing which is to keep working until the end of the window.
“But that is ten points from five games and that is the first defeat in 10.
“Even though we are disappointed tonight we have to have a bit of perspective in terms of where the group is at but we have to react at the weekend and my focus will be on helping the guys recover from this and going onto the weekend.”