Chelsea closing in Edson Alvarez - which could allow Billy Gilmour to join Brighton on a permanent deal
Chelsea are confident of signing defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax before the transfer window closes.
The reported £43 million transfer is believed the be the key to allowing Billy Gilmour join Brighton in a permanent deal.
Alvarez, 24, refused to train with Ajax on Thursday and informed the club that he wants them to start negotiating with Thomas Tuchel's side.
The Mexican international plays as a defensive midfielder and his move to West London would look to solve the club’s current midfielder crisis.
Ngolo Kante has been out injured since coming off against Tottenham (August 14) and is expected to be out until October.
Loftus Cheek also came off with a hamstring injury against Southampton on Tuesday (August 30) and his replacement Mateo Kovacic is still being eased back in to the side following a knee problem.
Connor Gallagher has struggled since coming back from his successful loan spell at Crystal Palace last season, getting a red card in the side’s 2-1 win over Leicester last Saturday, leaving Jorginho as the only regular first team midfielder in Tuchel’s squad.
Because of this, 21-year-old Gilmour’s move to Albion has reportedly been held back by the Chelsea ownership, until a replacement midfielder had been signed.
The Scottish midfielder is wanted by Albion and the player is keen on the move – after being told he was not a part of Tuchel’s plans.
The seagull’s main focus before the window shuts is to complete the Gilmour deal. Whether it is permanent or a loan move, all depends on how successful Chelsea’s pursuit of Alvarez is.