Chelsea have been hit with a double blow ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton.

Chelsea captain Reece James reacts after being sent off during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 25, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

On top of the Blues' 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, captain Reece James picked up two yellows before being sent off by referee Simon Hooper, ruling him out of Albion's trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Moreover, former Seagulls left-back Marc Cucurella will miss the chance to take on his old club as the Spaniard received his fifth booking of the season, meaning he has to serve a one-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Therefore, Chelsea are without two full-backs for the visit of Roberto De Zerbi's side, plus, the west London outfit have an extensive injury list.

Defenders Wesley Fofana (knee), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Malo Gusto (tendon), and Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) are sidelined as are midfielders Romeo Lavia (foot) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), plus forward Christopher Nkunku (knee) is still out.

That means Chelsea could be without nine players for the Brighton clash, but the Seagulls are also light on bodies at present.