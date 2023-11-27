Chelsea hit with double blow ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion clash
On top of the Blues' 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, captain Reece James picked up two yellows before being sent off by referee Simon Hooper, ruling him out of Albion's trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Moreover, former Seagulls left-back Marc Cucurella will miss the chance to take on his old club as the Spaniard received his fifth booking of the season, meaning he has to serve a one-match ban.
Therefore, Chelsea are without two full-backs for the visit of Roberto De Zerbi's side, plus, the west London outfit have an extensive injury list.
Defenders Wesley Fofana (knee), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Malo Gusto (tendon), and Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) are sidelined as are midfielders Romeo Lavia (foot) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), plus forward Christopher Nkunku (knee) is still out.
That means Chelsea could be without nine players for the Brighton clash, but the Seagulls are also light on bodies at present.
Injuries and suspensions mean Albion have more than 10 player unavailable for this upcoming contest in. The fixture will also see former Brighton players Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez come up against the Sussex side next weekend.