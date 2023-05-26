Chelsea loan star angers fans after posting photo during Manchester United thrashing

The defender is currently on a season-long loan from the Blues at Brighton & Hove Albion and decided to tweet out a photo with him celebrating the Seagulls’ Europa League qualification with team-mate Billy Gilmour.

The 21-year-old decided to make this photo public during his parent club’s embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford, which sealed Erik ten Hag’s sides place in the Champions League group stage next season.

The defeat was Chelsea’s seventh in their last ten games, confirming the club to its worst ever points tally in Premier League history.

Colwill, who is yet to make an appearance for the West London outfit, is currently enjoying a fine season on the south coast. The centre-back has made 21 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side in a historic season at the Amex Stadium, one in which the club qualified for Europe for the first time in its history.

Brighton are said to want to keep Colwill for another season and it appears from the England under-21’s international’s latest tweet that he may be keen as well.

Speaking to the Athletic following Albion’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City, Colwill said: “It’s been amazing — every part, on the pitch, off the pitch. I’ve learnt so many things. I’ve grown, not just only as a player, but as a man too, and I think it’s due to the manager and the players. I’ve just loved every minute of it.

“I’m not someone to predict the future. I take it day by day, but it’s been an amazing journey.”

According to reports, Chelsea see Colwill in their first-team plans next season, despite already having two left-footed centre-backs, in Kalidou Koulibaly and Benoît Badiashile – who were both signed this season.

Colwill only has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and is expected to enter talks over an extension in the coming months.