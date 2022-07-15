Chelsea set to beat Leeds United in transfer race for highly-rated Brighton talent

The 18-year-old announced his departure on Thursday [July 14] after he turned down a contract extension at the Amex.
Posting on Instagram, he said: “I've spent 3 special years down on the south coast with Brighton, but it's now time to say goodbye.
“During my time at the club I have learnt a lot about myself as a player and made some life long friends along the way.
“That being said, It's now time for me to start the next chapter in my footballing journey.
“I would like to thank all the Brighton coaches that have played a part in developing me as a player over the past 3 years, and I would like to wish everyone (staff & players) all the best for the forthcoming season. #ZS3”
Chelsea are set to beat off stiff competition from the likes of Premier League rivals Leeds United and a host of German Bundesliga clubs for the young gun.
Sturge appeared 16 times for Albion’s under-18s in the Under-18 Premier League in 2021-22, providing one assist.
The teenager also made a solitary appearance in the Premier League 2 for the Seagulls’ under-23s last season.
The promising left back has three England under-18 caps. He helped the Young Lions win last month’s Four Nations Tournament in Croatia.