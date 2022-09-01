'Class act' - Brighton striker set to seal League One move

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders are looking to “rush through a deal” for the 18-year-old ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline – but it is unknown whether it will be a permanent or loan move.

Emmerson currently plays his football for Brighton’s Under-21 side having made the move from Oldham Athletic in 2020.

He made his debut for the Latics in October 2019 at the age of 15, becoming the second youngest footballer in EFL history – playing a total of three games for the club.

Brighton forward Zak Emmerson has been linked with a transfer deadline day move to Blackpool.

The forward has also made two appearances for England’s Under-18 side after making his international debut against Wales in September 2021.

The former Manchester United academy product scored 20 goals in 26 appearances for Brighton’s Under-18 side last season.