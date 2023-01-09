"Could be another gem" - Brighton fans react to potential new Bundesliga signing

Brighton fans have been giving their thoughts this morning on a potential new signing for the club.

According to the Athletic, Albion have reportedly ‘enquired’ about the services of Union Berlin and Norway right wing-back Julian Ryerson. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old’s contract is set to expire in June but Union have an option to extend by 12 months if ‘certain criteria’ are met.

The Norwegian’s new contract would reportedly include a release clause of €5million (£4.4million) for the summer of 2023.

Fan of the south coast club have been reacting to the news, with many expressing optimism about the defender, who has made 109 appearances in all competitions for Union since 2018.

TJ (@TJP_BHA) said: “Good competition for the spot, and for free or less than £5m either way, I see no problem. Know nothing of him but I fully back anyone we look at bringing in after the likes of gems we have found.”

Aussie Brighton (@AussieBrighton) added: “Good player! Sad to see another Union player leave Union but... To join Brighton would be great.”

Jer (@AlfonsoDaman), also said: “Looks technically very competent, part of the Bundesliga 3rd best defence as Union chase Champions League. Could be another gem.”

Ryerson has won 15 caps for Norway – making his international debut in Norway’s 1-1 draw with Austria in UEFA Nations League B in November 2020.

While most Brighton fans seem excited by the idea Ryerson playing for their club, some showed some scepticism towards the transfer.

