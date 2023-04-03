Danny Welbeck has hailed Roberto De Zerbi as a ‘special manager’ – and backed him to take Brighton to Europe next season.

Albion came from behind three times to draw with Brentford in a thrilling Premier League clash on Saturday (April 1).

It was a game that the hosts should have won, based on the chances they created, but their fighting spirit – that is ever present under De Zerbi – was clear for all to see.

Such is the mentality in the Brighton camp, Levi Colwill, 20, told reporters after the game that it was ‘two points dropped’.

Danny Welbeck scored Brighton's second goal in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Brentford. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The defender, on loan from Chelsea, said: “It's disappointing but we take the point.

"Of course [it’s good] coming from behind three times. Their goals weren't amazing, they were mistakes so we can definitely improve.

"Everyone knows our main game plan to to keep possession and play exciting football for the fans. That's what we tried to do today.

"We want to win every game possible, no matter who the opposition is.

“With how the game went, it was a tough game. We wanted the three points from the start and that never changed no matter what. We will take the point. It's better than nothing.”

The point moved Brighton and Brentford above Liverpool into sixth and seventh respectively as both teams maintain their push for a place in Europe next season.

The Seagulls are six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

Welbeck, who scored Brighton’s second goal against Brentford, said the club have a ‘massive two months’ ahead – with an FA Cup semi final to look forward to as well as the fight for Europe.

"We're in a great position, when you look at the table,” Welbeck said. “We've got our targets, it's really good to aim high.

"If we fall short, so be it. We know how to improve and get better and better each week. It's always good to have lofty ambitions.

"We have a mentality every game that we want three points and disappointed if we don't get it. We will see where we finish.”

On De Zerbi, Welbeck added: “He's definitely up there as a special manager. Tactically he's tip top.

"We know exactly what we've got to do going onto the pitch, how we are going to perform as a team and how we are going to play different systems.

"He wants to play European football. I think you've got to aim high and we will see where we finish. We've had some really good performances and we'll see where we end up at the end of the season."

