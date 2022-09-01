David James makes Billy Gilmour and Graham Potter claim as transfer edges closer

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour, 21, has been told he isn’t apart of head coach Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Brighton are keen to bring the midfielder to the Amex Stadium on a permanent deal before the window closes at 11pm tonight (September 1).

Former England goalkeeper James believes the move would allow the Scottish midfielder to reach his full potential.

David James believes Brighton manager Graham Potter would get the best of Billy Gilmour

Speaking to Sky Sports News, James said: “If he goes to Brighton under Graham Potter, then I think you have a manager that will get the best out of him.