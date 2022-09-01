David James makes Billy Gilmour and Graham Potter claim as transfer edges closer
Ex-Premier League goalkeeper David James believes Brighton manager Graham Potter would get the best out of Billy Gilmour – as the Scottish midfielder edges closer to a move to the south coast.
Chelsea midfielder Gilmour, 21, has been told he isn’t apart of head coach Thomas Tuchel’s plans.
Brighton are keen to bring the midfielder to the Amex Stadium on a permanent deal before the window closes at 11pm tonight (September 1).
Former England goalkeeper James believes the move would allow the Scottish midfielder to reach his full potential.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, James said: “If he goes to Brighton under Graham Potter, then I think you have a manager that will get the best out of him.
"We’ve mentioned before about staying at clubs and not getting much game time. If you go to Brighton you would imagine he would get more time and maybe we will see what people have been expecting of him.”