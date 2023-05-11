De Zerbi forced into 'high-risk strategy' for Arsenal clash after another injury blow to Brighton attacker

The last thing Roberto De Zerbi needed in the midst of a stomach-turning battering at home to Everton, was to see one his star players collapse to the turf in pain.

Already three-down, in what was turning into disastrous day for the Albion, winger Solly March was seen limping off with a hamstring injury in the 76th minute.

The 28-year-old had been on the field for less then half an hour, having been one of four half-time substitutions made by De Zerbi, as the Italian tried to salvage something from a game many predicted the home side to comfortably win.

A packed fixture schedule and growing injury list forced the Brighton head coach to make a number of changes to his starting eleven in recent weeks. The ever-present March was dropped to the bench for the thrilling 1-0 win against Manchester United on May 4 and remained there for the Everton horror show.

The winger’s second-half introduction against United breathed fresh life into Brighton’s forward line.

In both of those games, March's presence was clearly missed by the Seagulls. The winger's second-half introduction against United breathed fresh life into Brighton's forward line, as his direct running and close ball control created openings and numerous goal scoring chances, eventually leading to the injury-time winner being dispatched by Alexis Mac Allister.

On Monday, the Toffee’s Dwight McNeil had a field day down Brighton’s right hand side on a rain-swept Bank Holiday Monday against a wounded Pascal Gross and naïve Facundo Buonanotte. McNeil scored a double and assisted a further two goals as Sean Dyche’s men ran riot on the south coast.

It would be hard to imagine the former Burnley man getting as much joy on the flanks if Solly March had started on that fateful day. But if a decision was made to rest him, why bring him on when the game is pretty much dead in the water?

Now, instead of just picking the bones out of an uncharacteristic performance, De Zerbi has seen another one of his first-team players join the treatment room instead of the training pitch ahead of a trip to title-chasing Arsenal.

The last time March started a game was in the 6-0 win over Wolves on April 29.

It has been a strange 2022/2023 for March. On one hand, he has been one of the best wingers in the Premier League. A personnel best of seven goals and seven assists from 33 appearances has propelled Albion into European contention, an FA Cup semi-final and numerous calls for the Brighton man to be called up the the national team.

On the other, March was also responsible for both of the club’s cup exits this season. When asked to step up in penalty shootouts against Charlton (EFL Cup) and Manchester United (FA Cup), March sent his penalty miles over the bar on both occasions.

If these incidents had possibly tinted Brighton fan’s perception of March, then these last two games only act as alarming evidence as to why the one-club man is so integral to the success of De Zerbi’s side this season, both in attack and defence.

De Zerbi provided no update on March’s status after the Everton game, but it looks incredibly unlikely that he will be back for the Arsenal clash on Sunday (May 14), in which his qualities at both ends of the pitch will be sorely missed.