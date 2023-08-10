West Ham are said to be interested in signing Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer on loan for the rest of the season.

The young winger was a pivotal member of England Under-21 side that won this summer's European Championships.

Palmer has been a part of Pep Guardiola's first-team since the start of last season, but has found it difficult to get regular minutes in the Cityzens’ star-studded side, making 25 appearances in total, eleven of which were from the starting team.

The City boss refused to allow the 21-year-old to leave on loan last term, but may be tempted this time around in order to guarantee regular playing time for a man he once called the ‘future of the club’.

The young winger was a pivotal member of the England Under-21 side that won this summer's European Championships. He has also featured regularly for City in pre-season, coming off the bench at Wembley to score their only goal in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (August 6).

Palmer’s rise and recent run-of-form has led to Brighton reportedly being interested in signing the youngster on loan. It now seems West Ham will battle it out with the Seagulls to sign the talented Mancunian.

The Hammers are said to be open to the move after the Premier League champions made contact with them over the potential signing of midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who joined the club less then 12 months ago.

The East London side are also hoping to finalise moves for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, after having bids accepted for the England internationals.

The club is also confident of completing Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez's £35m move from Ajax, as a replacement for former captain Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal last month for £106m.

Palmer predominately plays as an attacking left winger, but is also comfortable on the right flank or as a number 10.