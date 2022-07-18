The Scottish club have agreed a ten per cent sell-on fee should the Nigeria international exit Amsterdam, according to BBC Sport.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: "It looks like Calvin is moving on. Of course I want to keep him. I'm really happy with his performances.

Brighton & Hove Albion look set to miss out on Rangers defender Calvin Bassey (right) after the Bears accepted a transfer offer in excess of £20m from Dutch champions Ajax. Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"In the end, everything we do has to be in the best interests of the club. We have to look for another player to add to our squad. We have our list ready."

Bassey had attracted Albion’s attention due to his ability to play at centre half and left back.

The 22-year-old was tipped to replace popular Seagulls defender Marc Cucurella, who has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League title-holders Manchester City.

The Athletic has reported that Arsenal will make a move for the Blues’ versatile Ukrainian full back Oleksandr Zinchenko, which could lead to a City move for Cucurella.

The Nigerian, who featured in 50 games for the Bears last campaign, was named in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League team of the season after helping the club reach the final in Seville.

He made 14 appearances for Rangers in Europe and provided an assist against German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round play-offs.