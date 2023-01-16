Enock Mwepu undergoing "precautionary checks" in hospital after falling unwell

Brighton have confirmed that their former midfielder Enock Mwepu is currently in hospital after falling ill in Zambia.

In a statement, the club said the 25-year-old was ‘undergoing precautionary checks’ after being taken unwell on Sunday. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

A Brighton spokesperson said: “Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks.

"Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required.

"The club would like to thank the many well wishers for their messages and support.

“Neither the club or Enock wish to provide any further comment at this stage.”

Mwepu was forced to retire from professional football in October because of a hereditary heart condition.

The former Zambian international joined the Seagulls as a player in July 2021, signing from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The central midfielder played 27 games for the South Coast club, scoring three goals, before falling ill whilst on international duty in October.

Whilst in hospital, he was diagnosed with a rare hereditary heart condition, forcing him to retire.