Brighton hero Solly March, who scored a brace in the 3-0 win over Liverpool, said it ‘could've been more’.

Brighton dominated from start to finish at the Amex, to move above Liverpool into seventh in the league. It was only their second home league victory against Liverpool in history after a 3-1 win in the second tier in 1961.

March opened the scoring one minute into the second-half with a tap-in from Kaoru Mitoma’s cross. The 28-year-old doubled Brighton’s lead seven minutes later with a superb strike.

“It’s a great day for everyone,” March told BBC Match of the Day, post-match. “It’s one of the best performances I can remember for a long time.

Solly March celebrated with the Brighton fans after scoring a brace against Liverpool (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“If we keep playing like that then we'll do well, that's for sure. We play better against the big teams at home. I don't know why."

On his goals, March said: "It was just about being patient and waiting for that right pass.”

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the winger said Brighton ‘deserved it thoroughly’, adding: “It could've been more. Everyone played out of their skins.”

March also reserved praise for his manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton hero Solly March, who scored a brace in the 3-0 win over Liverpool, said it 'could've been more'.

"I love playing for him,” March said. “He's great. He puts his arm around you and tells you you're a good player and maybe that's what I needed.

“I think we're growing in confidence and it's giving belief and confidence. We love playing for him and hopefully it'll get better and better.

"We train really hard, he's so down to the details in everything he does. It seems to be working well."

