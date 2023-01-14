Brighton were better than Liverpool ‘in all departments’ during their 3-0 win at the Amex, according to Jordan Henderson.

Albion cruised to a 3-0 victory but, in truth, the scoreline flattered Liverpool – who were abject and toothless throughout.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Liverpool captain Henderson said ‘everything went wrong from the start to the end’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brighton were better than us in all departments,” he added. “It's a real low point as a team.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said ‘everything went wrong from the start to the end’. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to stay together. It's a tough moment but we need to get together, stay together and try and change things quickly. We have to try and learn and show a reaction.”

Henderson, 32, there ‘wasn’t one thing’ that went wrong for Liverpool and it was ‘probably’ the worst performance under Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I can't remember another one. A really tough day.

“It was numerous things and it hasn't been right for a little while now. Everybody knows that. We know we can be better. I'll take responsibility and the lads will. We have to try to put it right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the atmosphere in the dressing room, he added: “It's not good. We're pretty low on confidence. The energy level is low.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We have to keep fighting and hopefully we can change it sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course it's really disappointing. We know we can play better and give even more. You have to keep working."