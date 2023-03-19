Roberto De Zerbi has named a strong-line up as Brighton look to beat League Two Grimsby in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Italian has made three changes from the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday (March 15).

Evan Ferguson has replaced Danny Welbeck up front and the Irishman will be playing alongside fellow striker Deniz Undav, with Joel Veltman dropping to the bench. As expected, Rob Sanchez starts in goal in place of Jason Steele after falling out of favour in the league.

De Zerbi has named an attacking line-up, with the two front men supported by Alexis Mac Allister, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma. Moises Caicedo starts in midfield, with Pascal Gross filling in at right-back.

Deniz Undav and Alexis Mac Allister both will start for Brighton against Grimsby in the FA Cup quarter-final (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster complete the defence.

Brighton remain without flying wing back Tariq Lamptey for their clash against Paul Hurst’s team. Lamptey has been struggling with a knee problem and last featured for the Seagulls in the 4-0 win against West Ham on March 4. The former Chelsea man was hoping to be back in time to face Grimsby but the quarter-final match arrived to soon for the Ghana international.

De Zerbi said: “Tariq isn’t available, but the other players are good,” said De Zerbi. “I want to pick the best team.”

Albion face the League Two outfit Grimsby at the Amex Stadium in an attempt to book a trip to Wembley and third-ever semi-final appearance in the club’s history.

Brighton: Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo, Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan

Subs: Jason Steele, Levil Colwill, Danny Welbeck, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Yasin Ayari, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Facundo Buonanotte

Grimsby Town: Maxime Crocombe, Michee Efete, Anthony Driscoll-Glen, Kieran Green, Luke Waterfall, Gavan Holohan, Otis Khan, Harry Clifton, Danilo Orsi, Andrew Smith, Niall Maher

