City are in the market for a new left-back after the sale of versatile Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal for £32m last week.

Cucurella continues to be linked with a move to the Blues despite Albion rejecting an initial £30m bid for the Seagulls’ player of the year.

Pep Guardiola’s champions are expected to return with an improved offer, but Brighton chairman and owner Tony Bloom is under no pressure to sell a star player, who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.

Manchester City are reportedly exploring a move for Benfica defender Álex Grimaldo as a cheaper alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Marc Cucurella. Picture by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

And, in a fresh twist to the transfer saga, Spanish outlet Marca claims that City may now turn their attentions to former Spain under-21 international Grimaldo.

Portuguese heavyweights Benfica have reportedly slapped a £16.8m price tag on the 26-year-old left-back, significantly less than Albion’s asking price for Cucurella.

The full-back has flourished in Portugal since his €1.5m move from FC Barcelona in 2016.

The Valencia youth product has featured in 249 games across all competitions for Benfica, netting 19 goals and registering 50 assists.

Grimaldo has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Estádio da Luz. The left-back has won three Liga Portugal Bwin titles, lifted the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira twice, and as well as one Taça de Portugal Placard and one Taça da Liga.

Last season Grimaldo scored six and provided nine assists, making him the defender with the most goal contributions in Europe during the 2021-22 campaign.