Brighton and Hove Albion to sell last season's top scorer to Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Athletic believes the deal is worth £15 million plus add-ons and is subject to contracts being signed.

The 25-year-old was left out of Brighton’s squad for their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maupay is out of contract next summer and has been linked with a move away this window – with Albion receiving a £15 million offer from Serie A side Salernitana last month.

Neal Maupay

The striker was was bought from Brentford in 2019 for £14 million and has been Albion’s top scorer in each of the past three seasons – scoring 27 goals in 109 Premier League appearances.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Maupay’s game time could be more limited in the forthcoming campaign – as he competes for game time with forwards Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard, Evan Ferguson and January signing Deniz Undav.