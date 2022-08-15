Brighton and Hove Albion to sell last season's top scorer to Nottingham Forest

Neal Maupay is set to leave Brighton & Hove Albion after a deal was agreed a deal in principle with Nottingham Forest to sign the French forward.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:03 pm

The Athletic believes the deal is worth £15 million plus add-ons and is subject to contracts being signed.

The 25-year-old was left out of Brighton’s squad for their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday.

Maupay is out of contract next summer and has been linked with a move away this window – with Albion receiving a £15 million offer from Serie A side Salernitana last month.

Neal Maupay

The striker was was bought from Brentford in 2019 for £14 million and has been Albion’s top scorer in each of the past three seasons – scoring 27 goals in 109 Premier League appearances.

Maupay’s game time could be more limited in the forthcoming campaign – as he competes for game time with forwards Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard, Evan Ferguson and January signing Deniz Undav.

In last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Manchester United, Danny Welbeck was selected to start up front and Undav introduced as a second-half substitute.

