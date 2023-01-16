Gareth Southgate eyes Brighton man for England after Liverpool masterclass

According to the Athletic, the Three Lions manager is reportedly pleased with the Albion defender’s season so far – along with Manchester City’s Rico Lewis.
The 19-year-old has also impressed Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian has picked the young defender to play 90 minutes in each of the Seagulls’ last five games – despite the return of regular first-team centre back Adam Webster.
Colwill’s most recent performance saw him keep Mo Salah quiet as Brighton demolished Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, January 14.
If selected for Southgate’s next squad, Colwill would be in line to play in England’s first two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine in March.
Colwill joined Albion on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August and has so far made 11 appearances for the club.
He has appeared for England at U16, U17, U19 and U21 levels but is yet to represent the Three Lions at senior level.