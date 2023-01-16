Gareth Southgate eyes Brighton man for England after Liverpool masterclass

Levi Colwill is reportedly being considered by Gareth Southgate for a call up to the England squad following a string of impressive performances for Brighton.

Colwill’s most recent performance saw him keep Mo Salah quiet as his side demolished Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, January 14. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

According to the Athletic, the Three Lions manager is reportedly pleased with the Albion defender’s season so far – along with Manchester City’s Rico Lewis.

The 19-year-old has also impressed Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian has picked the young defender to play 90 minutes in each of the Seagulls’ last five games – despite the return of regular first-team centre back Adam Webster.

If selected for Southgate’s next squad, Colwill would be in line to play in England’s first two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine in March.

Colwill joined Albion on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August and has so far made 11 appearances for the club.

