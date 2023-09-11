BREAKING
Gareth Southgate favoured to join Brighton's arch rivals after Euro 2024 - England manager also linked with Aston Villa, Norwich and Rangers

Gareth Southgate is likely to see Crystal Palace as his next managerial destination following reports he is set to leave the England role after Euro 2024.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
The Three Lions boss is set to walk away from the national team job next summer. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)The Three Lions boss is set to walk away from the national team job next summer. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
The Three Lions boss is set to walk away from the national team job next summer. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The Three Lions boss is set to walk away from the national team job next summer and the bookies have already begun to discuss where the 53-year-old may go next.

According to exclusive odds compiled by SportsLens, Crystal Palace have emerged as early 12/1 favourites in the latest Gareth Southgate next job odds.

Southgate started his career at the Eagles, making 191 appearances and scoring 22 goals in a seven-year spell at Selhurst Park, in which he captained the side to the 1993–94 First Division title.

Palace currently have Roy Hodgson as first-team manager, but the 76-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, leaving the door to a potential Southgate appointment.

The current England boss is also 16/1 to return to another one of his former clubs Aston Villa, with similar odds linking him to the Norwich and Rangers head coach role.

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said: “Following the news that Gareth Southgate is considering leaving his role with England after the European Championship in Germany next summer – it’s no surprise to see his former club Crystal Palace priced as the favourites to snap him up. Southgate was formerly captain at Selhurst Park, and with Roy Hodgson’s contract set to expire next summer, a return to south London could seriously be on the cards.

“Another former club of Southgate’s is the second favourite in Aston Villa, alongside Norwich and Rangers, but with the way things are going under Unai Emery at Villa Park at the moment – it’s hard to think that the Spaniard won’t be there for the long haul. He could however, get snapped up by another club which would then leave the door open for Southgate to take over in the Midlands."

Southgate’s England put in a disappointing display on Saturday in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier, drawing 1-1 with Ukraine in Poland.

They will now travel to Hampden Park to face the old enemy Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday, September 11.

Gareth Southgate Next Job Odds

Crystal Palace @ 12/1

Aston Villa @ 16/1

Norwich @ 16/1

Rangers @ 16/1

Any MLS club @ 18/1

Any Saudi Pro League club @ 18/1

Ipswich @ 18/1

Burnley @ 20/1

Everton @ 20/1

Wrexham @ 20/1

Sheffield Wednesday @ 22/1

Bournemouth @ 25/1

Celtic @ 25/1

Leeds @ 25/1

Leicester @ 25/1

Middlesbrough @ 25/1

Sheffield United @ 25/1

Southampton @ 25/1

Stoke @ 25/1

