'Give us a chance' – Gus Poyet warns Brighton chairman Tony Bloom on 'elite level' Graham Potter

Former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Gus Poyet believes Graham Potter is 'elite level' after guiding them to Premier League victory at Manchester United

Graham Potter delivered another away day master-class as Brighton opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory at Manchester United.

Albion have improved greatly under the careful guidance of Potter and last season finished a record breaking ninth in the top flight.

Potter, 45, has been given time to develop his squad – and despite the loss of key players such as Ben White, Dan Burn, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella – continue to improve.

Last season Brighton enjoyed away day wins at Tottenham and Arsenal and impressed during a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Brighton have gone from relegation strugglers to a top 10 club and continue to be a tricky customer for any team in the Premier League.

Much of this has been down to sound recruitment but Potter’s tactical approach, how he utilises his squad and his ability to overcome a poor run of results has been hugely impressive.

He has been linked with roles at Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle, Manchester United and has even been in the conversation of potential managers who could replace Gareth Southgate in the England role.

Poyet, who was in charge at Brighton for four seasons between 2009-13, is an admirer of Potter’s work and believes he has earned his shot at managing an elite club.

"I hope Potter has a chance to coach at a top football club. That's what we ask for as a coach, give us a chance. Potter has proven he is Premier League quality by going from fighting relegation to top 10 and if he can repeat his previous season, he deserves a chance at a top team.

“Potter will not have time at the top, compared to Brighton where he can build his team over a long period of time.

"Potter can stay for life at Brighton, I know the personality and character Brighton are looking for and Potter is perfect. With all respect to the chairman, sorry, you have to let Potter grow if he wants to.”

Despite having Potter at the helm, Poyet believes Brighton could struggle to maintain a push for Europe this season, having lost Bissouma and Cucurella.

"It is tough, not because of Brighton but because of the competition for the position.

"Brighton need a top striker, with all due respect to the forwards at Brighton who have done a great job, but they need a player who will score 20 goals in the league.

"They create enough chances for a striker to achieve that amount.

“Brighton need to know their level also, it's important to not lose more players, they need to keep their good, consistent players like Cucurella and Bissouma.

"Brighton need to aim for mid-table as long as they don't get any more issues, then look to get five or six more points that might get them into a European position.”