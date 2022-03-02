Graham Potter and Brighton braced for Premier League fixture move

The fixture at the Etihad was due to take place on Saturday, March 19 but looks set to be played on a different date after Pep Guardiola's team progressed in the FA Cup.

City advanced to the next round after seeing of a determined Peterborough outfit 2-0 in a fifth round match-up on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish.

City are now set to play their FA Cup quarter final match on the day Brighton were scheduled to travel to the Etihad.

Graham Potter's Brighton are on rack for their highest ever Premier League finish

A new date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.

This Saturday Brighton will hope to return to winning ways as they travel to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

Graham Potter's team are on a poor run of form having lost their last three Premier League matches.

Brighton will wear the club’s yellow and blue third kit on Saturday as a show of solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The Seagulls will also donate all profit from future sales of the strip – which is the same colours as the Ukrainian flag – to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Albion’s men’s team were due to sport a turquoise change kit for their Premier League game at Newcastle, while the women’s side would have worn the club’s blue and white home strip for their WSL trip to Aston Villa.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber told his club’s website: “Like so many across the world, everyone at our club is horrified by the invasion of Ukraine, and we add our voice to the many calls for peace.

“We also want to show our full support for the people of Ukraine, and to all those who are suffering innocently from this terrible conflict, not least the many children.