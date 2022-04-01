Graham Potter issues Norwich warning as Brighton look to end winless run

Albion are currently enduring a torrid run of form. They have lost their past six league games in a row and have not picked up a Premier League point since the 2-0 win at Watford on February 12.

The Seagulls will be desperate to halt their slide against a Canaries team who seem destined for the drop.

Norwich, who have also lost their last six consecutive Premier League games, sit bottom and are eight points behind 17th-placed Everton, who have two games in hand.

Graham Potter says Brighton & Hove Albion must be wary of Norwich City despite their lowly Premier League position. Picture by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Potter said: “Every team, regardless of their league position, has the capacity to win games in the Premier League.

“That’s why it’s the best competition in the world.

“We will never underestimate anyone.

“We focus on ourselves and we want to put on a good performance and show in front of the fans.

“We want to produce a performance closer to what we know we can do.”

Shane Duffy has said a game against struggling Norwich could pose Albion difficulties – and Potter broadly agreed with the Irish defender.

Potter added: “I understand what he [Shane] is saying. But I think we’re older and experienced enough to know whoever you play is dangerous.

“They [Norwich] have earned the right to be here [in the Premier League], by their effort, having good players, and they have a good coach in Dean Smith.

“We’re humble and we’re respectful of opponents. I don’t see it as a dangerous game, just a game that we can lose.

“Wins in this league are tough.”

