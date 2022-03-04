Graham Potter makes 'explosive' Allan Saint-Maximin admission ahead of Brighton v Burnley

Graham Potter believes Allan Saint-Maximin is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League ahead of Brighton's clash against Newcastle.

Saint-Maximin has missed the last two fixtures with a calf injury but is said to be nearing fitness for this Saturday's lunchtime clash against Potter's 10th placed team.

The Frenchman has been in Monaco having treatment on his troublesome calf and will hope to back to best to help inspire a rejuvenated Newcastle.

Newcastle United striker Allan Saint-Maximin will be a threat for Brighton

Saint-Maximin is a firm favourite with the St James' Park fans and on his day his skill and explosive pace is more than a match for any defence in the world.

Brighton have shipped seven goals in their last three outings and Potter is keen for an improvement is very aware of Saint-Maximin's threat.

"He's very explosive and very dynamic," said the Albion head coach. "He's one of those players that gets people off their seats.

"I can understand why Newcastle fans think he's fantastic. When he is at his best he is as unplayable as anyone in the league.

"You can look at Newcastle's position in the league and you can say this and that but they have actually got some really good players and a really good coach.

"We are expecting a tough game there, we go there with excitement but also with respect for our opponent and what they can do."

Brighton will also be up against their former player Dan Burn who has settled in well at Newcastle since his £13m January exit.

Potter was a huge fan of Burn and his departure was a painful one for the head coach.

"Dan has carried on the form that he showed with us. He was a starting player for us and since then our results haven't been as positive.

"From our perspective, when it happened, there were lots of things to consider.

"It's not just about what we want, it's also about what Dan wants. There are things from a club perspective, strategically how it affects our group, etcetera, so I don't look back on it with any regret.

"Sometimes these things happen in football and in life. It was a hard one for us to stop, just like it was a hard one for us with Ben [White] to stop.

"Sometimes these things happen and you've just got to look at why they happen and why you make a decision and be okay with that.

"Who knows? If Dan was here, we might still have had the same results, we don't know. All you can do is make a decision and accept what comes after that."