Graham Potter makes 'pressure' admission ahead of Brighton v Liverpool

Albion are currently enduring their worst run of the season. The Seagulls suffered their fourth consecutive league defeat in a row at Newcastle United last Saturday.

Brighton haven't picked up a Premier League point since the win at Watford on February 12, and Albion face the daunting task of halting second-placed Liverpool's seven-game winning run.

Speaking ahead of today [Saturday]'s lunchtime game with the Reds, Potter said: “You should feel pressure. The first question we had was about war [in Ukraine]. There’s pressure and then there’s pressure.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter admitted he was 'feeling the pressure deliver a positive football result' against Liverpool but stressed that the pressure he was under needed to be put into context. Picture by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

“If I’m going to be really brutally honest, I’m a Premier League football manager. It’s quite a long way for me to fall before I start to feel pressure, pressure. Pressure’s what?

“But in terms of winning and being disappointed with results and feeling the pressure to deliver a positive football result, absolutely.

“But in the perspective of life and everything else, you have to put that into context."

