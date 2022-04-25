The 46-year-old and the Seagulls are on course for a record Premier League campaign.
Albion need just one point to break their their all-time top-flight points tally of 41, and look certain to record their highest-ever Premier League finish.
Potter, who left Swansea City to replace Chris Hughton after the 2018-19 season, has also won plaudits for implementing an expansive style of football and unearthing hidden gems like Tariq Lamptey, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.
But Reo-Coker, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, said it was time for the Brighton boss to move on to a club with European aspirations.
The 37-year-old said: "Brighton are looking for long-term stability in the Premier League. They're not trying to push upwards and challenge for Europe.
"He's a really interesting coach who gets them playing great football, but when he was criticised earlier this season, he did say some Brighton fans needed a reality check.
"Sometimes you can overstay your welcome at a club, a bit like Sean Dyche did at Burnley, so I think it's time for him to move on for another challenge."
The Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, also speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, added: "How much higher can he take Brighton? He's progressed them every season but the worry is it stalls and he ends up getting the sack.
"Look at what a sensational job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle, a much bigger club than he had at Bournemouth.
"Was Potter in for the Spurs job? That's the type of position he should be after."
'I can never fault them for going full tilt all game' - Graham Potter hails Brighton's unwavering determination after Southampton draw.