The 46-year-old and the Seagulls are on course for a record Premier League campaign.

Albion need just one point to break their their all-time top-flight points tally of 41, and look certain to record their highest-ever Premier League finish.

Potter, who left Swansea City to replace Chris Hughton after the 2018-19 season, has also won plaudits for implementing an expansive style of football and unearthing hidden gems like Tariq Lamptey, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter needs to 'move on for another challenge', according to former West Ham United and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. Picture by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

But Reo-Coker, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, said it was time for the Brighton boss to move on to a club with European aspirations.

The 37-year-old said: "Brighton are looking for long-term stability in the Premier League. They're not trying to push upwards and challenge for Europe.

"He's a really interesting coach who gets them playing great football, but when he was criticised earlier this season, he did say some Brighton fans needed a reality check.

"Sometimes you can overstay your welcome at a club, a bit like Sean Dyche did at Burnley, so I think it's time for him to move on for another challenge."

The Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, also speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, added: "How much higher can he take Brighton? He's progressed them every season but the worry is it stalls and he ends up getting the sack.

"Look at what a sensational job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle, a much bigger club than he had at Bournemouth.