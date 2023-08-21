'Hard work done' - Brighton close in on Southern American midfielder as Moises Caicedo replacement

Brighton are set to be close to securing a move for midfielder Fabricio Díaz.

The Uruguayan playmaker has caught the interest of the Seagulls, with talks between the player and the club said to be in a ‘very advanced stage’.

Díaz has played for Liverpool Fútbol Club in his native country since 2016. The 20-year-old made his debut for the Primera División side in 2020 and has since gone on to make 121 appearances for the club.

The 20-year-old also captained the Uruguayan side that won the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

No official bid has yet been made by Brighton, but a fee of at least £10m is likely to be expected from Liverpool Montevideo.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi revealed the club were looking to sign a midfielder before September 1, having sold Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British transfer record fee of £115m.

Speaking before Brighton’s 4-1 win over Wolves, the Italian said: “We have studied many midfielders and I don’t know what the situation is now.”

Brighton are said to have a list of potential replacements for the Ecuadorian midfielder, including Lille teenager Carlos Baleba and RB Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath.

Baleba is said to be the Sussex side’s number one target, but their initial bid of £14.5m plus £2.5m in add-ons was rejected, as the French club want at least £25m for the Cameroonian.