Brighton should have been awarded a penalty against Sheffield United, two Premier League legends have concluded.

Despite dominating for large periods of the game, Albion were held to a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at the Amex on Sunday afternoon (November 12). It was the sixth league game in a row the Seagulls have failed to win.

The visitors moved off the bottom of the table with the point, which came after Adam Webster diverted the ball into his own net to cancel out Simon Adingra’s sensational opening goal.

When Brighton were leading, there was a brief VAR check after an alleged handball in the Sheffield United box. Mahmoud Dahoud whipped in a cross which was blocked by the arm of Jayden Bogle.

Roberto De Zerbi made his feelings clear in conversation with referee John Brooks after Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a draw by Sheffield United. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The incident was discussed on Match of the Day 2. Host Mark Chapman asked: “Do Brighton have a case for a handball against Bogle?”

Former Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker Ian Wright replied: “Yeah they do. I know he's not looking but his arm was out there.”

Chapman said he was told VAR didn't intervene ‘because his arm was tucked in’, adding: “But I would argue his arm isn't tucked in."

Wright agreed.

“His arm is not tucked in, how's that tucked in?” he exclaimed. “That's their interpretation. I thought that was a pen, Brighton are unlucky there.”

Premier League record scorer Alan Shearer argued there was also no ‘close proximity defence’ for Sheffield United as the ball came from ‘seven, eight yards away’, adding: “I think that's handball.”

The decision was likely to be among the reasons for De Zerbi’s rant post-match, in which he said he dislikes 80 per cent of English referees. The Italian was booked for his behaviour during the match.

Dahoud’s red card – which proved to be a major turning-point in the game – was also discussed on Match of the Day 2.

It was unanimously agreed that referee John Brooks was correct to give the German midfielder his marching orders, after he stood on Ben Osborn’s leg.

Newcastle legend Shearer said: “It’s the correct decision on the red card. He's endangering the opponent there, there's no doubt about it.

"It's high, it's dangerous and he could have seriously hurt him. The ref has got a really good view. They get it absolutely spot on.

"There's no argument from me, it's a clear red card and that totally changes the game.”

On the result, Wright said Sheffield United have ‘got to take that and go’, adding: “If it stays 11 v 11, they probably lose the game.”

The highlight of the game for Roberto De Zerbi’s side was Adingra’s delightful goal after just six minutes.

The in-form wide man weaved through multiple defenders and played a one-two with Facundo Buonanotte, before finding the net via the post.

"We've probably seen goal of the month,” Mark Chapman said.

Ian Wright added: "Beautiful goal, fantastic goal. They've done it again [with Adingra], they [Brighton] have found another one.

"This is exciting. I've got to be honest, it wasn't a great game to watch but that was a massive highlight. Beautiful skill and beautiful balance. Beautiful awareness from Buonandotte. Composed finish.”