How a Manchester United legend transformed Middlesbrough as they prepare to shock Brighton in the FA Cup

Michael Carrick has made an instant impact on Teesside as he prepares to face Brighton with his in-form Middlesbrough side.

Albion travel to the Riverside Stadium this Saturday (January 7) to face Boro in the third round of the FA Cup, with the home side enjoying a rich vein of form since appointing Carrick as manager.

Middlesbrough, who have not been in the Premier League for six years, started this season poorly under former boss Chris Wilder, winning just two of their first 11 games in charge.

The slow start cost Wilder his job and Carrick was announced as his successor on October 24, with the club sitting one place and one point above the drop zone.

Boro’s latest victory came this Monday (January 2), defeating Birmingham 3-1 at the St. Andrews Stadium(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

However, since then, Middlesbrough has been transformed into one of most feared teams in the Championship, winning seven of their last ten games under Carrick’s leadership.

Boro’s latest victory came this Monday (January 2), defeating Birmingham 3-1 at the St. Andrews Stadium, leaving them in a play-off position (fifth place).

The Teesside club have picked up 22 points under Carrick in his first ten games, the most by any Middlesbrough manager since Bryan Robson back in 1994.

Speaking on the run, Carrick said: “I’ve said it since the start, the boys have been great. They are prepared to come in and work and listen and apply themselves. We’ve tried to tweak certain things and play in a certain way, as any new management team would.

The home side will look to re-call on last season’s memorable cup run, which saw them reach the quarter-finals of the competition (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“With that bit of success we have managed to snowball from there. The pleasing thing for me is that we have had to do a little bit of all sorts. It hasn't been total free-flowing football all the time. We have had to find a way to win. Which is pleasing to me.”

This is the former-Manchester United midfielder first senior management role since he retired for playing in 2018.

The ex-England international had been on both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team at Old Trafford since hanging up his boots and was interim manager in 2021, following Solskjaer’s sacking.

Carrick impressed in the brief time he was in the role, remaining unbeaten with wins against Arsenal and Villareal whilst drawing to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before leaving the club following Ralf Rangnick’s appointment.

The 41-year-old has implemented a 4-2-3-1 formation whilst working at the Riverside Stadium, building from a consistent backline that have started most games.

Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen is Carrick’s number one between the sticks, with a back four of Tommy Smith, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles (on loan from Wolves) regularly playing in-front of him.

Experienced midfielder Jonny Howson captains the team from the centre of the park, alongside youth team product Hayden Hackney.

This solid base frees up Carrick’s attacking players – who have scored 22 goals so far in his tenure – as Marcus Forss, Duncan Watmore, Riley McGree and Matt Crooks are regularly interchanged in the forward positions to freshen up the side’s threat on the opposition goal.

However, Middlesbrough main talisman so far this season has undoubtedly been Chuba Akpom. The Arsenal youth team product and former Brighton loanee has been devastating from the number 10 position for Carrick, scoring 13 goals in 19 games so far this campaign.

Despite the impressive form under Carrick, his side will go into Saturday’s game as underdogs against a high-flying Brighton side, currently sitting in eighth in the Premier League table following a scintillating 4-1 victory away at Everton on Tuesday (December 3).

The home side will look to re-call on last season’s memorable cup run, which saw them reach the quarter-finals of the competition after providing shock cup upsets with victories over two of Carrick’s former clubs – United and Tottenham.

