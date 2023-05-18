Brighton & Hove Albion take on Newcastle United tonight in a game that could have massive ramifications on both side’s European hopes.

The Seagulls are looking to qualify for the Europa League for the first time ever and are in a good position to do so following a splendid 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to all-but-end Arsenal’s title hopes.

Albion are sixth in the table with two games in hand on all of the teams around them (Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa).

Newcastle are hoping to go one further then their opponents on Thursday and reach the group stages of the Champions League next term, for the first time in 20 years.

The Magpies are currently third, but a draw at Leeds and defeat at home to Arsenal has allowed the chasing pack of Liverpool and Manchester United to move to within a point of them with victories over the weekend.

Both clubs have surprised many this season and gone way above what was expected of them. Having been battling relegation for four seasons, Brighton achieved their highest-ever top flight last season under Graham Potter and continued that good form into the 22/23 season.

Despite losing their manager to Chelsea in September, the Sussex side have gone from strength-to-strength under Roberto De Zerbi, reaching the FA Cup semi-final and winning 10 of their 19 league games in 2023 to allow them to dream of Europe.

Newcastle, who were promoted back to the Premier League in the same season as Brighton, have also achieved just one top-flight finish in that time. But since being bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and appointing Eddie Howe as manager, the club has re-emerged as one of the biggest clubs in England.

Ahead of this crunch fixture, here is the SussexWorld combined XI of the two sides.

1 . JPBISport-18-05-23-Newcastle United Brighton-SSX11.jpg Brighton & Hove Albion take on Newcastle United tonight in a game that could have massive ramifications on both side’s European hopes. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Nick Pope - goalkeeper An easy decision due to the amount of clean sheets kept this season by the 6′ 3″ man (13 in total). Photo: Stu Forster

3 . Kieran Trippier - right back An England international, a brilliant set-piece taker and all-round consistent performer. A no brainer to put the 32-year-old in this team. Photo: Stu Forster

4 . Lewis Dunk - centre-back The Brighton skipper is currently one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and an ever-present member of the Albion starting line-up this season. Photo: Julian Finney