Roberto De Zerbi was brutally honest in his assessment of Brighton after the dominant win at Chelsea – revealing that he was not entirely satisfied.

Substitutes Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso scored as Albion came from behind to add more misery on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

It was a thoroughly dominant performance by Albion, who should have been out of sight by half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paraguay international Enciso, 19 – who impressed after replacing the injured Joel Veltman – ensured Brighton didn’t rue their missed chances with a sensational long-range strike. Click here to watch the goal.

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, applauds the fans after his team's victory at Chelsea (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

De Zerbi was asked post-match if the performance was better than that at the Amex, in October - when Albion beat Graham Potter’s Chelsea 4-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes you are right,” he said. “We are used to analysing the game depending on the result but I think we played better today than the last game at the Amex.

“You can play a lot of ways. There is not only one way to play or win. You have to decide what to do and what you have to be.

"We like playing in this style. We believe in this type of play. We showed a very good quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paraguay international Julio Enciso, 19, ensured Brighton didn’t rue their missed chances with a sensational long-range strike. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, De Zerbi revealed that he wasn’t entirely satisfied with the performance – specifically the final ten minutes of the game when his team were leading.

He said: “We could play better in the last ten minutes. This is a problem of mentality when we scored the second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We [failed] to finish the game. I spoke to my players about this after the game. If we want to become bigger, we have to improve in this aspect."

The Italian had some particular stern words for the hero of the hour, Enciso.

"Enciso is a good, good player,” De Zerbi said. “But I didn't like him after the goal.

"He finished to play and he has to play until the end of the game. If we concede a goal and don't win, the people will forget his goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said Brighton are ‘improving’ all the time, adding that ‘the idea is better and clear’.

He said: "To play that way in Stamford Bridge, we have to have a clear idea and big, big personality.

"But the mentality is to play in this way after the second goal. I am honest and in the last ten minutes, I didn't like it.”

On whether there is extra motivation to beat Chelsea after the recent history, De Zerbi said: “No, I have a big motivation for the target we have to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said a lot of times I am lucky to be a coach of Brighton and of these players.