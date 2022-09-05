Ian Wright praises Brighton forward and says Graham Potter's side is "good to watch"

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Match of the Day Two pundit said the 31-year-old was ‘outstanding’ in the number 9 role, helping his team to achieve a perfect balance when in attack.

Wright said: “There’s a lovely balance to the team, and with Danny Welbeck when he’s playing that number nine role, where he is linking the play.

"Then you have [Leandro] Trossard, [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Solly] March all getting forward with [Pascal] Gross just dropping off and linking the play. It was very good and impressive to watch.”

Brighton contineud their unbeaten start to the season at home with a convincing win over the Foxes yesterday – thanks to goals from Trossard, Mac Allister (2), Moses Caicedo and a Luke Thomas own goal.

Albion are now fourth in the table and have not lost at the Amex in seven games (four wins and three draws) – their best top-flight home run for 40 years.

Danny Welbeck

Wright also highlighted German winger Gross as being a major reason for Brighton’s recent good form, but stated that a poor performance from Brendan Rodgers’ side helped Albion to claim all three points yesterday.

Wright explained: “They are very good to watch, the problem that Brighton have always had is not taking their chances. I thought Danny Welbeck was fantastic today and Mac Allister, Trossard and Gross caused them all sorts of problems.