Ian Wright praises Brighton forward and says Graham Potter's side is "good to watch"

Ian Wright has praised Brighton striker Danny Welbeck’s performance in Albion’s 5-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:44 pm

The Match of the Day Two pundit said the 31-year-old was ‘outstanding’ in the number 9 role, helping his team to achieve a perfect balance when in attack.

Wright said: “There’s a lovely balance to the team, and with Danny Welbeck when he’s playing that number nine role, where he is linking the play.

"Then you have [Leandro] Trossard, [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Solly] March all getting forward with [Pascal] Gross just dropping off and linking the play. It was very good and impressive to watch.”

Brighton contineud their unbeaten start to the season at home with a convincing win over the Foxes yesterday – thanks to goals from Trossard, Mac Allister (2), Moses Caicedo and a Luke Thomas own goal.

Albion are now fourth in the table and have not lost at the Amex in seven games (four wins and three draws) – their best top-flight home run for 40 years.

Wright also highlighted German winger Gross as being a major reason for Brighton’s recent good form, but stated that a poor performance from Brendan Rodgers’ side helped Albion to claim all three points yesterday.

Wright explained: “They are very good to watch, the problem that Brighton have always had is not taking their chances. I thought Danny Welbeck was fantastic today and Mac Allister, Trossard and Gross caused them all sorts of problems.

"Gross is a very technical and good player and the whole side looked very good today. I’m not trying to take anything from them but Leicester were poor.”

