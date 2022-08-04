Several outlets have reported that the 24-year-old is set to move to West London in a deal worth £52.5m.

The reports have also stated that Chelsea academy star Levi Colwill will join Albion as part of the move.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who also claimed that Manchester City had tied up a move for Cucurella earlier in the transfer window, tweeted that the defender’s move to the Blues was ‘done’ and that the Spaniard had signed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill on the verge of joining Brighton soon. #CFC

“Personal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea new signing, done.”

Romano later tweeted: “Marc Cucurella will be in London on Thursday [August 4] morning together with his agents: Chelsea have already booked medical tests then contract until June 2028 will be signed. #CFC

“Fee will be £52.5m for Cucurella and then Brighton will buy Levi Colwill in a separated deal.”

Brighton & Hove Albion have issued a strongly-worded statement unequivocally denying that in-demand left-back Marc Cucurella has agreed to join Premier League rivals Chelsea. Picture by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

But Albion moved quickly to quash rumours that Cucurella was on the move by releasing a statement on Wednesday [August 3] evening.

The statement said: “Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.”

Cucurella was previously a target for Man City but talks broke down due to the Premier League title holders’ reluctance to meets Brighton’s asking price of £50m.

Pep Guardiola’s side were reportedly willing to pay up to £40m for the 24-year-old, but that was the Cityzens’ upper-limit for the deal.

The champions had already seen a £30m bid for the Spaniard flatly rejected by the Seagulls.

Cucurella handed in a transfer request on Friday, and missed Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Espanyol, but this has not changed Brighton’s stance on their valuation of the player.

Albion are hopeful of securing a deal equivalent to that of Ben White’s move to Arsenal.