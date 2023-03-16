"It's something I haven't had for a long time": Jason Steele praises Robert De Zerbi's impact on his Brighton career

Jason Steele “can’t describe the feeling” that Roberto De Zerbi has given him since promoting him to first-choice Brighton goalkeeper.

The 32-year-old has stared three Premier League games in a row for Albion.

The 32-year-old has stared three Premier League games in a row for Albion, having previously been the understudy to Robert Sanchez, who had played 59 of the previous 60 league games for the Seagulls.

However, the ex-Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers shot stopper now finds himself as De Zerbi’s main man in-between the sticks, after the Brighton boss admitted that Steele was more suited to his style of play.

Speaking on his rise to the first-team, Steele said: “He [De Zerbi] didn't really say a lot in terms of myself. I think I understand football and how he wants to operate. Hopefully I can continue doing that.

"I understand what he demands as a goalkeeper. I think I understand his ideas. Not perfectly, I’ve still got loads to improve on that. But I think the football suits my style. But ultimately I’m still a goalkeeper.

"You are still there to try your best for the team to keep the clean sheet. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't work. Sometimes you have those days. But I think he gives me the ultimate belief in myself and the confidence.”

Since joining Brighton in 2018, Steele had been used as a goalkeeper for the FA Cup and EFL Cup fixtures. Prior to this season, he had made nine first-team appearances, one of which had been in the Premier League.

Following a string of stand-out performers for Albion in the cup competitions this season, including victories over Arsenal (EFL Cup) and Liverpool (FA Cup), the Durham-born boy was given the nod to start in the 4-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League on March 4.

He has kept two clean sheets in the three league games played so far, the latest coming in Brighton’s 1-0 win over arch rivals Crystal Palace on Wednesday, March 15.

Steele played a vital role in the M27 derby victory, pulling of a vital one-on-one stop from Palace’s Michael Olise, with the score at 0-0.

The Albion keeper said: “I was always confident in my ability. When you have a boss like we have who gives you that confidence.

“I can’t describe even describe that feeling. You are going out on that pitch and you have full belief in yourself. It’s something I haven't had for a long, long time.

“I understand the manager's ideas and philosophy. When I've played in the [FA and EFL] Cup I've done okay. All I did was work as hard as I possibly could, day in and day out. So that's the message I would send to anyone."

Steele was also complimentary of his goalkeeping competition and team-mate Sanchez. He said: “Rob’s fantastic. He is a hell of a guy.

"He’s been really supportive but obviously he is working as hard as he can to get back into the team. But that’s top-level football. We are all fighting to get in the team and that’s what we have to do.

