Levi Colwill has sent a subtle hint over his future at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old defender is approaching the end of his season-long loan from Chelsea – but Albion fans want him to stay.

The England under-21 prospect continued his outstanding breakout season against Southampton on Sunday (May 21) as Brighton secured European football for the first time in their history. Despite missing the defeat at Newcastle due to fatigue, the youngster was back to his best as Albion won 3-1.

Colwill has featured 22 times this season, in all competitions, playing 1,571 minutes.

It has been reported that Colwill is in the plans of incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino but a video that emerged on social media on Sunday evening may have Blues fans worried.

The Twitter clip, shared by Brighton fan @Joshellisbrown, shows the Albion faithful chanting ‘Levi Colwill, we want you to stay’, as the youngster walks past them with his family, during the lap of honour.

The video, which has been watched more than 50,000 times, was ‘liked’ by Colwill after the match. This may not confirm his intentions for next season but is definitely a reason to be optimistic that Brighton can keep hold of the young talent, who wouldn’t get European football straight away if he returned to Chelsea.

