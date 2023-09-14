Latest fitness assessment on Manchester United's deadline day signings ahead of Brighton and Bayern Munich

BREAKING
Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilón will hope to make their debuts for Manchester United when they face Brighton this Saturday (September 16).
By Frankie Elliott
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:37 BST
The pair were signed on deadline day by United and have yet to have an opportunity to wear the famous red shirt, but will be in-line for a starting spot at Old Trafford this weekend.

United paid Fiorentina a loan fee of £8.5 million for Amrabat, with the deal containing an option to buy for £21.4 million. The midfielder was forced to pull out of the Morocco squad for their games against Liberia and Burkina Faso, leaving many to question whether he would be available for the Brighton game.

However, the Morocco manager Walid Regragui insisted it was only a matter of precaution not to play Amrabat, increasing the likelihood of the 27-year-old starting on Saturday.

Sergio Reguilón also joined the Red Devils on a season-long loan on deadline day and is in line to start on Saturday, due to the muscular injury issues of Luke Shaw.

United have struggled so far this season, losing to Tottenham and Arsenal, whilst picking up unconvincing wins against Nottingham Forest and Wolves at home.

Ten Haag will hope the two-week international break will revitalize his side, as they face a stern test on their return to league action.

Brighton have started their campaign strongly, winning three of their first four games and scoring ten goals in the process.

The Albion have won their last three league meetings with United, but lost to Ten Haag’s side on penalties in the semi final of the FA Cup last season.

Both sides will have one-eye on their European campaigns which begin next week.

United return to Champions League action when they travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 20), while Brighton begin their historic Europa League journey at home to AEK Athens the following day.

