Albion travel to Elland Road for a 3pm kick off on Saturday in search of three points as they continue their push to qualify for European football next season.
Their opponents have been struggling at the opposite end of the table, winning just one of their last twelve games, sitting one place above the relegation zone on goal difference.
Head coach Gracia, who took charge of the club a little more then two weeks ago, is awaiting late fitness reports on Patrick Bamford (leg), Liam Cooper (muscle) and Luis Sinisterra (thigh) ahead of the game.
The Spaniard is already without Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg) and Adam Forshaw (groin), as the trio remain side-lined with long-term injuries.
Speaking ahead of the match, Gracia was very complimentary of the Seagulls, saying: "They’re really strong attacking, good balance, always showing their quality and doing really well. It’ll be a demanding game, but we trust in ourselves and we’ve prepared well for this game.”
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Levi Colwill would return to his matchday squad for the trip to Yorkshire. The on-loan Chelsea defender has been out with a quadricep injury for the last six weeks and gained some minutes in the Albion U21s this week.
The Albion boss is set to be without Tariq Lamptey. The 22-year-old hobbled off in Brighton’s 4-0 win against West Ham and De Zerbi confirmed the wing-back was still struggling with the issue on Friday, March 10.