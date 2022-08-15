Lewis Dunk responds to latest England claim following Newcastle masterclass

Lewis Dunk said it would be ‘unbelievable’ to receive an England call up after another impressive display in Brighton’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:25 pm

The Albion captain played a pivotal role in helping his side keep a clean sheet against Eddie Howe’s team on Saturday – leading to many journalists and pundits suggesting England manager Gareth Southgate should consider the 30-year-old for his next squad.

Dunk was previously called-up to the national team in 2018 – gaining his one and only cap against the United States in a 3-0 friendly win.

Speaking on a potential England call-up, Dunk said: “I just go out and play football every week, if it comes calling then obviously it would be unbelievable.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion gives instructions during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United

"I just make sure I focus on what I'm doing here and lead by example in the dressing room and on the pitch and try to be the best version of me out on the pitch on a Saturday.

“That’s all I can do and all I can focus on.”

Despite losing two of last season’s stand out players, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, Brighton have started this season unbeaten.

Saturday's draw against Newcastle followed a historic first league win at Old Trafford last Sunday (August 6) – in Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager.

Dunk said on Albion’s start to the season: “I think that’s credit to every single one of us. To have the togetherness, the team spirit, the fight and the will to run that extra yard in a match."

