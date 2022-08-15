Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite losing influential pair Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella during the summer transfer window, Brighton have gained a very respectable four points from the opening two games.

Graham Potter’s side followed up an historic 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford with a goalless draw at home against Newcastle United – in a game they dominated for large periods.

Speaking exclusively to SussexWorld, Albion midfielder Mac Allister said he was ‘not happy’ with the result on Saturday (August 13).

"It’s a bit frustrating,” he said. “We wanted more.

"Overall, we deserved the win and are happy with the performance.”

On the start Brighton have made to the Premier League season, the 23-year-old added: “It’s a decent start.

"It was really important to win at Old Trafford.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in action against Newcastle United (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

"That gives us energy to keep going and keep working.

"We are really happy with our start but we know that it doesn't mean anything. We have to work harder and give our best to win the next matches.

"It will be a tough year for us.”

Fans could be forgiven for fearing the worst after the departures of Cucurella and Bissouma but, so far, Albion are doing just fine without them.

Mac Allister, who was deployed in a deeper midfield role against Newcastle, said every player understands the roles given to them by their manager and there is a outstanding team spirit – which has helped them maintain a high level of performance.

"We know that Marc and Bissou were really important players for us,” Mac Allister said.

"At the same time, we've got an idea about how to play and we try to go that way.

"We know what we have to do. We are playing together for three years in a row.

"We are really happy and trying to do our best.”

Time will tell how Albion fare without French striker Neal Maupay, who looks set to move to Nottingham Forest. Click here to read the latest.

After the draw at Newcastle, we asked both Potter and Mac Allister what their ambitions were for the season.

“To be honest I don’t really think about it,” Potter said.

"We’ve got West Ham next and I just focus on that.

"We just have to keep improving. Keep monitoring the performance, the environment and what we are doing on a daily basis.

"If you can make slow, steady progression, over time you can see good performances and that’s what we got today.

“If we maintain the level of the last two games, we’ll get a lot of points in this league, I think.”

Mac Allister, meanwhile, said the team will at least be aiming to replicate the successes of last season.

He said: "It's hard to speak about it but we know last season was a very good one for us and we will try to get top ten again."