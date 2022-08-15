Graham Potter discusses Brighton's transfer activity and finishing issues following goalless draw with Newcastle

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 0-0 draw against Eddie Howe’s team but enjoyed the better opportunities throughout the game.

Solly March and Joel Veltman had goal-bound efforts cleared off the line, Nick Pope made two important saves from Adam Lallana and March, while Pascal Gross diverted Kaoru Mitoma's low cross wide late on in the game.

Potter said: “It’s a bit frustrating because I think our performance deserved three points and a win.

Graham Potter applauds supporters on the pitch after Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

“But against Newcastle we take that. The overall performance was very very strong. Newcastle play at a real intensity so to compete in the way we did and sustain it in the most difficult conditions that I can remember was really impressive.

“I loved the performance and I loved what they were trying to do so its really positive.”

Potter's team managed just 19 league goals in the league at the Amex last season, seven of which came in their final two home games.

Whilst the team were unlucky to see two efforts cleared off the line, many believed Lallana and Gross should have done better with the chances.

Nick Pope of Newcastle United makes a save on the line during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United

Potter said on the side’s finishing issues: “Sometimes the goal goes in and you don’t know where they have gone in from, other times a keeper will make a good save or there will be a good block, but that’s football.

“It’s not the easiest thing in the world to do but I have no doubt we can score and the boys can finish. The performance level is the thing I focus on the most, as that will enable us to get points in the future.”

Neil Maupay, Albion’s top scorer for the last three seasons, was left matchday squad on Saturday as he edges closer to moving to Nottingham Forest.

Brighton have already lost two of their star players from last season, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, in this transfer window – but have until September 1 to bring in any new additions.

Potter said he is happy with the current squad, but did not rule out some fresh faces arriving into the team before the window closes.

The Brighton manager said: “I’m always content with the squad, you’ve always got to look at what you have got and how you can improve. It’s a different mix of players, so there’s not another Danny Welbeck in terms of profile, So that’s something we may look at if we are going to look anywhere.

“But we’ve got some good oppositions in terms of attacking in Denis [Undav], Evan Ferguson and Julio [Enciso].

“There’s a lot of different profiles from an attacking perspective but while the window’s open we need to keep looking and see what’s out there.

“I think we don’t need to react to stuff. We are quite calm as the balance of the team is good. We still have players on the bench that have not played yet that can still have an impact.