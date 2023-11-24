Luton Town fined £120,000 after fans' homophobic chanting at Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League season

Luton Town have been fined £120,000 after fans' homophobic chanting at Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Hatters, who have also been issued with a two-year action plan, have accepted the charge and said any fans who engaged in this in the 4-1 loss to Albion on August 12 will be banned by the club.

An FA Statement said: "An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an action plan and £120,000 fine on Luton Town for misconduct in relation to crowd control at their game against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

"Luton Town admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion; and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation."

Luton, who were promoted to the English top-flight for the first time in 31 years in May, said in a statement they are an "inclusive, family-oriented Club" that "abhors" abusive chanting such as this.

The Bedfordshire outfit wrote: "The Club accepted a charge following abusive, offensive, homophobic, discriminatory chanting by supporters at the opening Premier League fixture of the season away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 12th August.

"As an inclusive, family-oriented Club, Luton Town abhors abusive chanting such as this and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of all kinds. It is not acceptable towards anyone in football or wider society, either in person or online.

"Those involved were committing a criminal offence and anyone subsequently identified will be issued with a Club ban and face potential police investigation.